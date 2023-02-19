Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

