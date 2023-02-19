LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.03. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 32,768 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

LexinFintech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $514.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

