Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $269.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $279.31.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2,740.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.