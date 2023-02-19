John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

