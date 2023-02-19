Jeremy Wacksman Sells 15,492 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $157,902.16.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.
Zillow Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.