Jeremy Wacksman Sells 15,492 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $157,902.16.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $162,347.81.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

