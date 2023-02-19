Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.36%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

