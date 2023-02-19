IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.25. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 803,021 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

