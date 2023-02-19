Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 18,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
INVH opened at $32.63 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
