IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 270.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $105.65 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

