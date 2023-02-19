IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 809 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,624 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $65.01 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

