IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

Shares of ABCL opened at $9.59 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

