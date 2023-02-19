IFP Advisors Inc Buys 529 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.