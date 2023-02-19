IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,712 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 1,232.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stride were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stride by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.



