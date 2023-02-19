IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.82 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

