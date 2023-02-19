IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Cowen upped their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $231.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.63. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

