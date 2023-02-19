Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

