Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Short Interest Update

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

