Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $14.12. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 290,175 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

