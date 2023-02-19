Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 0.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guild by 28.9% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Trading Up 4.1 %

GHLD opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Guild has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Guild

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.