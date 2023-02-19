Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greif Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

