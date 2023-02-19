Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 million, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

