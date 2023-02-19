GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.