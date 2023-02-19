GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.
Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
