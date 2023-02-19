Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
