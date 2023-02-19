Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,129,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 361,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

