Cormark Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$6.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$5.20 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.28.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.