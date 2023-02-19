CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CompX International Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX opened at $19.26 on Friday. CompX International has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

