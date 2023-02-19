Citigroup Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

