Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after acquiring an additional 964,036 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,848,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 926,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $48.68 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -738.08%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

