Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.42.

Shares of CWB opened at C$28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.16. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.51 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6935065 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

