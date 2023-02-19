California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $6.51 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 65.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 452.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,779 shares of company stock worth $1,641,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.