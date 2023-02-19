California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.21 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $591,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,827 shares of company stock worth $1,960,233 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

