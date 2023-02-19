California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Diodes worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Diodes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,511,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 83.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 278,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,649,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,649,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,461,434. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

