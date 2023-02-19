California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LCII opened at $116.89 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

About LCI Industries



LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

