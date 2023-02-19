California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 178,744 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,711.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 174,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 164,442 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 347,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 145,864 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 10.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of RARE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 97.60% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

