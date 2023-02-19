California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,898 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of RingCentral worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after acquiring an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

RNG stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $155.39.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

