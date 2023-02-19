California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 31.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $446,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

