California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,307 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.