California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 152,224 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Viavi Solutions worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

