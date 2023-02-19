Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 123.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

