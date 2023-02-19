Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)
