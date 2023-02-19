Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $433.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,029,000 after purchasing an additional 671,353 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

