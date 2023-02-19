Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $433.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
