Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 78,003 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

MSFT stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average is $249.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

