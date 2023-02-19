Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,800.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,942.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 42,705 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 73,802 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 334,773.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 318,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after buying an additional 318,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

GOOG stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.