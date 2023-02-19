Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,152.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843,870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,292,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.