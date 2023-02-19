Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.