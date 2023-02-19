Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $508,000 in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $43.45 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at $395,618,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,268 shares of company stock worth $1,590,733 in the last ninety days. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

