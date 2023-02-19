Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $434,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 318,194 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 440,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also

