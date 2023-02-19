Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 81,097 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,097 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

