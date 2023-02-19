Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 510.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 41.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

