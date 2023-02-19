Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $112,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 141,700.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.4% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $159.92 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

